Govt's big moves for re-NEET: Fake leak bust, WhatsApp update, exam centres under CCTV

Only two days are left for the much-anticipated NEET-UG reexamination, scheduled for Sunday, June 21. There is anxiety among students and their parents, and the government is constantly busting fake news of paper leaks to ease this panic.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) in an advisory said that students will receive updates on the NEET re-exam through the testing agency's WhatsApp account.(HT_PRINT)

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Big security arrangements are in place to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly for the 22.79 lakh candidates who would be appearing.

On Friday, the government issued detailed advisories on where to track updates on the examination, and also listed the arrangements in place.

WhatsApp updates, blue tick account

The National Testing Agency (NTA) in an advisory said that students will receive updates on the re-exam through the testing agency's WhatsApp account, with the number - +917827980287.

“Look for the blue verified tick and the official display name “National Testing Agency.” A number without the blue tick is not NTA, even if it uses our name,” the NTA release read.

It also said that the channel will be broadcast-only, meaning the NTA won't be asking for replies or crucial information like personal details or OTPs, or to make any payment.

Where to download Admit Cards?

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{{^usCountry}} New admit cards have been made available for candidates and the May 3 exam admit cards are now invalid. “Download your admit card only from the official website. Open your browser and type the address yourself: neet.nta.nic.in. Do not rely on links forwarded by anyone,” the NTA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New admit cards have been made available for candidates and the May 3 exam admit cards are now invalid. “Download your admit card only from the official website. Open your browser and type the address yourself: neet.nta.nic.in. Do not rely on links forwarded by anyone,” the NTA said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In case candidates received suspicious or fradulent messages, they can report on https://innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026/, or if they have lost money to a scam, they should call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or report at cybercrime.gov.in immediately. Exam centres under CCTV, 2 lakh personnel mobilised {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In case candidates received suspicious or fradulent messages, they can report on https://innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026/, or if they have lost money to a scam, they should call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or report at cybercrime.gov.in immediately. Exam centres under CCTV, 2 lakh personnel mobilised {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a coordinated effort to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-exam across 551 cities in India, 6,669 observers have been deployed for independent oversight at examination centres. Besides, district administrations, police forces and escort teams will take over the secure transportation of confidential exam material, the NTA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a coordinated effort to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-exam across 551 cities in India, 6,669 observers have been deployed for independent oversight at examination centres. Besides, district administrations, police forces and escort teams will take over the secure transportation of confidential exam material, the NTA said. {{/usCountry}}

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A look at some security arrangements in place:

End-to-end secure handling of confidential materials to designated locations under sealed protocols.

GPS-enabled vehicles with police escort for movement of examination materials.

CCTV surveillance at all examination centres, with feeds linked to centralised control rooms.

Mandatory frisking through high-sensitivity metal detectors before entry, with strengthened manpower and equipment at every centre.

Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation

Real-time monitoring through centralised control systems.

Also Read: 'Curtailing rights of 150 million Telegram users as one set taking NEET retest?': Delhi High Court

Telegram group, fake paper leak in Rajasthan

Reports of a fake paper leak emerged in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. According to police, a 21-year-old boy created the fake paper and some even sold it. "He was arrested by the Pratap Nagar police station, a case has been registered against him, and the investigation is being conducted," DSP Nemi Chand Chaudhary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

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The official also said that the boy, identified as Akash Chaudhary, was able to open Telegram through VPN and about 45 members subscribed to his group.

Govt warns against fake paper leak claims

The NEET-UG re-exam was ordered last month in light of the paper leak allegations that surfaced after the May 3 exam. However, the government has clarified that the re-exam paper has not been leaked, and has advised people against believing the fake claims.

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Also Read: Delhi court allows NEET leak accused take re-test: 'Right to education fundamental'

On Friday, the Press Information Bureau fact-checked a viral video that claimed to show a NEET (UG)-2026 Re-examination booklet packet being opened.

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"The packet shown does NOT include the mandatory OMR Answer Sheet that accompanies the official NEET examination booklet. Additionally, the video contains clear inconsistencies," the PIB wrote.

It also clarified that no one has access to the paper.

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