‘Grabbed and kissed her’: Hyderabad security guard held after techie alleges molestation

A security guard has been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old software engineer after she got out of a cab, police said on Wednesday.

Representational Image: The incident took place on Tuesday and came to light after the woman lodged a complaint against the guard. (AFP File Photo)

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The incident took place on Tuesday and came to light after the woman lodged a complaint against the guard, who works at a nearby hostel.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment.

According to the complaint, the woman was getting down from the cab when the security guard, who was standing beside the vehicle, allegedly grabbed and kissed her.

The accused, however, denied the allegation, telling police that he had held the woman after she fell down. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Also Read: After Jamui horror, tourist couple harassed on way to Odisha temple; incident caught on camera

Similar incidents in Bihar

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident in Bihar's Darbhanga district, a girl was allegedly molested in public on Monday, following which two accused, including a minor, were apprehended, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident in Bihar's Darbhanga district, a girl was allegedly molested in public on Monday, following which two accused, including a minor, were apprehended, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident took place in Keeratpur village when two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly tried to snatch the girl's dupatta while she was on her way to school, according to a police statement.

The girl cried for help, drawing the attention of passersby, who tried to catch the accused. However, the two fled on their motorcycle. A case was registered at Jamalpur police station under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

Police said both accused were tracked down within five hours. The 19-year-old accused was sent to jail after being produced before a court, while the minor was taken before the juvenile justice board, the report added.

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Also Read: Only said 2 words ‘uncle and finger’: Toddler molested at play school in Rajasthan's Kota

The Darbhanga incident draws a parallel to a September 19 incident in Jamui, where a teenage girl and a boy, who were reportedly studying at the same coaching centre, were allegedly harassed by a group on a road. Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed the girl being molested.

Bihar Police said two main accused in the Jamui case were arrested following an encounter on Tuesday in which both were injured. The total number of people arrested in connection with the incident has reached five, including three minors.

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(With inputs from PTI)