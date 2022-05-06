Grand opening of Kedarnath temple for devotees, CM in attendance

The iconic Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand saw a grand opening for devotees on Friday morning as a huge crowd awaited the moment to enter the shrine. Chief minister Pushkar Dhami also offered early morning prayers. This is the first time in nearly two years that the devotees have been able to offer prayers without most of Covid curbs.

Thousands awaited their turn, according to news agency ANI, as Kedarnath's Rawal Bhimashankar Linga opened the doors of Baba Kedar. In a video posted by the news agency, several devotees could be seen standing at the door, raising Vedic chants. The temple has been decorated with 15 quintal flowers, the report said.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the Kedarnath temple. After the doors were laid open, Dhami, along with his wife, offered prayers at the temple.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple



While a few curbs have been waived off, the state government has set a daily pilgrims limit at 12,000.Meanwhile, Char Dham Yatra also commenced on May 3 after almost two years, without any Covid-19 restrictions. Unlike last year, the government has not mandated carrying a negative Covid-19 test report or a Covid-19 vaccination certificate. The yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on Tuesday, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On Monday, the Uttarakhand chief minister had started free health services provided by a private health organization for devotees on the Char Dham Yatra route. The services are to ensure a “safe and comfortable yatra” for people, according to the state government.

Meanwhile, the doors of Badrinath will open on May 8.

Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath are the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas.

According to the Uttarakhand government, 7,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Gangotri, 15,000 at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, and 4,000 at Yamunotri, reported ANI.