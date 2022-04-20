Will start verification drive to stop those who can disturb peace: CM Dhami
The Uttarakhand government will soon begin a drive to ensure that outsiders capable of fomenting trouble are not allowed to enter, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday.
“Our state should remain peaceful. Our state’s ‘dharma sanskriti’ (religious traditions) should remain protected. The state government will soon begin a verification drive. It will try verifying those who have not been verified properly. No such people should come here because of whom the peace in the state may get disrupted,” Dhami told reporters here.
The chief minister made the remark when asked about the demands of seers in Haridwar to prohibit the entry of non-Hindus to Char Dham shrines. The Char Dham shrines include the Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath and the annual yatra attracts lakhs of pilgrims.
While Dhami did not mention any community or the Char Dham shrines, the Congress said that his remark was a “matter of concern”.
“As far as I know, Muslims and Christians don’t visit Char Dham shrines. I don’t know what he wants to say by making such a statement? What he is saying is really a matter of concern,” senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat said.
In a letter to Dhami on April 17, Shankaracharya Parishad, a council of saints, demanded that non-Hindus, particularly Muslims, be prohibited from entering Char Dham shrines. The letters came days after the country witnessed instances of communal violence on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in several states.
Swami Anand Swarup, head of Shankaracharya Parishad, alleged that non-Hindus were settling down in several holy places of the state on the pretext of employment and trade.
Ludhiana | Money transfer firm employees robbed at gunpoint
In another incident of broad daylight robbery, two bike-borne men took away ₹10.9 lakh from two employees of a money transfer firm after threatening them with a gun near grain market on Gill Road on Tuesday evening. Jupinder Singh and Honey, employees of Bhagwati Maa Money transfer firm at Deepak Complex, said they had collected ₹10.9 lakh from Field Ganj and Samrala Chowk.
Ludhiana | Posing as customers, 3 women, aide steal jewellery from store
Posing as customers, four fraudsters including three women allegedly stole gold jewellery from a shop in Sarafa Bazar in the old city area on Tuesday afternoon. Complainant Gaurav Sachdev said that his father Ashok Kumar Sachdeva, 65, was present at their shop along with a worker when three women and a man came posing as customers. He added that the accused asked them to show some nose rings. Later, they showed interest in earrings also.
Chandigarh admn officials to meet business reps today over steep hike in penalty on building violations
The UT administration will hold a meeting with members of the Chandigarh Coordination Committee, an umbrella group for 27 organisations, on Wednesday to hold further discussions on proposed amendments in the Capital of Punjab (development and regulation), Act, 1952. Chander Verma, convener, Chandigarh Coordination Committee and president, Chandigarh Business Council, said that deputy commissioner will meet representatives of different associations at UT guest house on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
With 8 Covid cases, Ludhiana sees biggest single day spike in a month
In the biggest single-day spike seen in the last one month, eight new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Sparking fresh fears of another Covid wave, the daily infections had started seeing a rise on Monday itself when six cases were reported. Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, however, said there was no need to panic at this stage. The district currently has 21 active cases.
Ludhiana | Deadlock over dumping waste in Rasoolra village ends
In a major respite for residents of the deadlock over dumping waste in Rasoolra village, Khanna ended after the municipal council assured the protesters that the dump site will be shifted soon. The residents of Rasoolra village, along with those from Baho Majra, Ikolaha, Bhattian and others, had started an indefinite strike, demanding shifting of the dump site after a major fire broke out here on April 14.
