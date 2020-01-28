Grand temple dedicated to Sita to be built in Sri Lanka: Kamal Nath

india

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 00:48 IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announced on Monday that a grand Sita temple would be built in Sri Lanka.

According to the state government’s official spokesperson, the CM’s announcement came during a meeting with a delegation of the Maha Bodhi society led by minister for public relations PC Sharma at the state secretariat. The president of Maha Bodhi Society Banagla Uptisa was also present at the meeting.

“The CM ordered the constitution of a committee comprising of officials from Madhya Pradesh and Sri Lanka, to work on the project. He instructed authorities to prepare a plan soon for construction of a Bauddh museum, study and training centre of international standard in Sanchi,” the official spokesperson said.

The CM said during the meeting, “The committee will monitor constantly the construction work of the temple so that the temple is constructed within the stipulated time. The design of the temple should be finalised and the necessary fund should be made available in this fiscal year itself so that the temple could be built at the earliest.”

The CM apprised the delegation that the president of Maha Bodhi Society and several companies of Japan and other countries as well as other institutions had offered financial assistance for the construction of various structures in Sanchi, the Buddhist tourism centre in Madhya Pradesh.

The then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced in June 2013 that the MP government had got necessary approvals from the central government and also the government of Sri Lanka for construction of a Sita temple in Sri Lanka.

In 2019, Chouhan alleged that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was merely checking facts regarding Goddess Sita in Sri Lanka instead of working on his decision to build a temple over there.

On Monday, state BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said, “The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is hardly serious about the construction of Ma Sita temple. If the government had been serious it would have started working on the project instead of wasting time visiting Sri Lanka and trying to draw political mileage from the same.”