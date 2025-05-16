GRAP-1 returns to Delhi as dust from Pakistan takes city's AQI to poor category

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday, with immediate effect, has imposed Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as air quality fell into the “Poor” category, driven by dust. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 278 on Friday, May 16, prompting immediate action. Layer of Dust cover IGI Airport Runway in the morning , in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that dust advected from North Pakistan is moving towards Delhi-NCR via Punjab and Haryana.

The GRAP Sub-Committee met on May 15 and 16 and reviewed the situation.

Measures under Stage-I of GRAP include:

Keeping engines of vehicles properly tuned. Maintaining proper tyre pressure in vehicles. Keeping PUC certificates of your vehicles up to date. Avoiding idling vehicle, and turning off the engine at red lights. Prefer hybrid vehicles or EVs to control vehicular pollution. No littering/disposing wastes, garbage in open spaces. Not driving/plying end of life/ 10/15 years old diesel/petrol vehicles.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that dust coming from North Pakistan is moving towards Delhi-NCR through Punjab and Haryana, according to an ANI report.

This movement is happening because of strong winds blowing from the west at lower levels over Punjab and Haryana, the IMD explained.

The department also said that the dust is slowly moving eastward. As a result, visibility in the Palam area of Delhi has improved. At present, visibility there is around 4000 metres.

According to the IMD, visibility above 1000 metres is not considered a major dust storm or serious dust event.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".