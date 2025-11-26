GRAP-3 revoked: Delhi discontinues 50% WFH for offices, hybrid mode for schools

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday announced that GRAP-3 restrictions have been lifted in Delhi and the schools and government offices in the capital will return to physical mode. Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at a press conference at the secretariat in New Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/ANI Photo)

The minister, in a video statement, said while GRAP-3 restrictions have been removed, the capital will still remain under GRAP-2 guidelines.

“I want to inform all Delhi residents that, as per the CAQM order, GRAP-3 restrictions have now been lifted in Delhi and GRAP-2 is currently in force in the capital,” Sirsa said.

“Accordingly, the 50% work-from-home arrangement for government offices has been withdrawn, and the hybrid mode being followed in schools has also been discontinued,” he added.

The fresh announcement comes shortly after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the restrictions under Stage 3 of GRAP.

However, the CAQM said actions under the first and second stage of GRAP, notified on November 21, will continue and be strictly monitored across the NCR to ensure that the pollution levels do not deteriorate again.

The CAQM order said the sub-committee on the GRAP reviewed the air quality situation and noted the recent improvement, leading to the withdrawal of GRAP-3 measures.

The easing of curbs come even as the city recorded the AQI at 327 on Wednesday evening, falling under the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, the forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology have suggested that the air will remain in the "very poor" category.