'Grateful to God': Tirath Singh Rawat tests negative for Covid-19

"In the past 48 hours, reports of my corona tests have come negative twice. I am deeply grateful to God and to the people, well-wishers and all the workers who wish for my speedy recovery," Tirath Singh Rawat said in a tweet.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday informed that he has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), two weeks after testing positive for the viral infection.

"In the past 48 hours, reports of my corona tests have come negative twice. I am deeply grateful to God and to the people, well-wishers and all the workers who wish for my speedy recovery," Tirath Singh Rawat said in a tweet.

When he tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22, Rawat tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am fine and facing no problems. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, kindly, be cautious and get yourself tested."

After Tirath Singh Rawat took over as CM last month, he said that there should not be any restrictions on pilgrims wishing to come to Mahakumbh after April 1. During a visit to Haridwar, the chief minister said: “Nobody will be stopped in the name of Covid-19, as we are sure the faith in God will overcome the fear of the virus.”

Meanwhile, shortly after confirming his Covid-19 negative report, the Uttarakhand CM held an emergency meeting via video conferencing to take stock of the situation in the wake of forest fires in several districts of the state in the last few days.

"We have asked the Centre to give us two choppers to take control of the fire situation. We've been given the same. We're hoping to douse fire using choppers today," Tirath Singh Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Uttarkhand has 2,638 active cases of Covid-19, while the death toll in the state stands at 1,725, according to data by the health ministry. The cumulative recoveries from the virus have reached 97,351.

To bring the number of cases down, the Uttarakhand government has already released a set of guidelines that is to be followed, which requires people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms. A negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours before arrival has been made mandatory for devotees gathering for the Kumbh.

