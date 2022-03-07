‘Grateful to…’ Ukrainian president tweets after speaking to PM Modi

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday tweeted after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the current situation in his war-hit country. “Informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia,” Zelenskyy tweeted.Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 35-minute long conversation with the Ukrainian president sought his support to evacuate hundreds of Indian students stuck in warzones of Sumy in the eastern Ukraine region. Read: PM Modi’s Aatmanirbharta is key to independent foreign policyDuring the conversation, the prime minister hailed the talks between Russia and Ukraine. Both the leaders had spoken to each other on February 26 when the Ukrainian president had sought India's support at the United Nations Security Council. PM Modi had emphasised on then need for cessation of violence and resolution of conflict through dialogue.PM Modi is also scheduled to speak to Russian president Vladimir Putin later in the day wherein he is expected to discuss the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, wherein the war has now entered the twelfth day. Both the leaders had last spoken to each other last Wednesday wherein they had discussed the evacuation of Indians from Kharkiv.

India has evacuated a total of 15,900 Indians from Ukraine via neighbouring countries like Romania, Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia under Operation Ganga which had started on February 22.

