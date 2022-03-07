Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Grateful to…’ Ukrainian president tweets after speaking to PM Modi
india news

‘Grateful to…’ Ukrainian president tweets after speaking to PM Modi

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought his support in evacuating Indian nationals from war-hit city of Sumy
PM Modi had spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday
Published on Mar 07, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday tweeted after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the current situation in his war-hit country. “Informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia,” Zelenskyy tweeted.Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 35-minute long conversation with the Ukrainian president sought his support to evacuate hundreds of Indian students stuck in warzones of Sumy in the eastern Ukraine region. Read: PM Modi’s Aatmanirbharta is key to independent foreign policyDuring the conversation, the prime minister hailed the talks between Russia and Ukraine. Both the leaders had spoken to each other on February 26 when the Ukrainian president had sought India's support at the United Nations Security Council. PM Modi had emphasised on then need for cessation of violence and resolution of conflict through dialogue.PM Modi is also scheduled to speak to Russian president Vladimir Putin later in the day wherein he is expected to discuss the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, wherein the war has now entered the twelfth day. Both the leaders had last spoken to each other last Wednesday wherein they had discussed the evacuation of Indians from Kharkiv. 

India has evacuated a total of 15,900 Indians from Ukraine via neighbouring countries like Romania, Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia under Operation Ganga which had started on February 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP