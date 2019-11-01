Great respect for India, says Angela Merkel after reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

india

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:16 IST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said Germany has great respect for India and the two nations India are linked by very close ties. The leader made the remarks after being accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

“I am delighted to be in India for the intergovernmental consultations. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra for the warm and gracious welcome we have received here. It is my fourth visit to India and I am looking forward to this interesting programme,” said Merkel after Prime Minister Modi received her, according to new agency ANI.

“Germany and India are linked by very close ties. We have great respect for this vast country and its diversity,” she added.

Merkel was on Thursday received at the airport by MoS Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh. She will be meeting with the Indian leadership, besides a business delegation during her visit.

She will call on President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening and will also hold a meeting with the prime minister at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. This will also be the fifth meeting between the two leaders within a year.

On Saturday, the German leader will meet a business delegation and visit Continental Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd in Manesar, Gurgaon. Before heading home, the chancellor will visit the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station.

The agreements to be inked between the two sides are to be in the fields of agriculture, green urban mobility, ayurveda, Artificial Intelligence, and civil aviation, among others.

After the signing of agreements at Hyderabad House, she will also attend a Business Forum Meeting at the same venue.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 11:16 IST