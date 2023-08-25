Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Greece confers PM Modi with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour

ByShobhit Gupta
Aug 25, 2023 02:59 PM IST

After receiving the honour, PM Modi thanked the president and people of Greece saying that this shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India.

Prime minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou in Athens on Friday.

Greece confers PM Modi with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour.(ANI/ X)

“I thank President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India. @PresidencyGR,” he said on X, (formerly Twitter).

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

