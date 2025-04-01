Menu Explore
Green flag at temple in Maharashtra village leads to tension; police intervene

PTI |
Apr 01, 2025 12:26 PM IST

A green flag at a temple in Beed district caused temporary unrest among local communities during a festival.

A green flag put up at a temple in a village in Maharashtra's Beed district briefly triggered tension in the area, police said on Tuesday.

Police spoke to local residents belonging to two different communities on Monday and brought the situation under control.(PTI File)
Police spoke to local residents belonging to two different communities on Monday and brought the situation under control.

Later, the police spoke to local residents belonging to two different communities on Monday and brought the situation under control, they said.

A festival was held in Pachegaon village of Beed and an annual yatra was taken out from the Kanifnath temple there on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Sunday.

Some persons put up a green flag at the temple besides a saffron flag on Monday, when Eid was celebrated. This led to tension in the village for sometime, an official from Georai police station told PTI.

The police later spoke to members of two different communities in the village and both the flags were removed from the religious structure, the official said.

No case has been registered in this connection, the official said.

