Grenade attack near Army camp in Pathankot, probe underway

A grenade blast occurred at the Indian Army's Triveni Gate near Pathankot's Dheerapul early morning on Monday. Police said some unidentified motorcyclists lobbed the grenade in front of the Triveni gate of the cantonment, adding that they were verifying the CCTV footage obtained from the scene.

"A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Pathankot. Further investigation is underway. CCTVs footage will be probed," news agency ANI quoted Surendra Lamba, SSP Pathankot, as saying.

An alert has been sounded in the area after the blast.

Local police officials recovered parts of the grenade from the site. While the investigation is underway, police have not divulged further information regarding the incident.

No injuries have been reported in the explosion.

In January 2016, the Indian Air Force's Pathankot Air Force base was attacked by heavily armed terrorists in which two security forces personnel died in the initial fight and another succumbed to injuries hours later.

(With inputs from agencies)