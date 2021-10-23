Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Grieving wife’s death, retired armyman kills his kids, dies by suicide in Belagavi
india news

Grieving wife’s death, retired armyman kills his kids, dies by suicide in Belagavi

The 46-year-old retired armyman is suspected to have poisoned the food of his four children and then consumed the same meal in Belagavi
According to the Belagavi police, the retired armyman was suffering from depression since the death of his wife due to post-Covid black fungus on July 6 this year (Getty Images)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 11:35 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Bengaluru: A 46-year-old retired army officer, grieving the death of his wife, allegedly killed his four children and died by suicide, in Hukkeri Taluk of Karnataka’s Belagavi district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the man was suffering from depression since the death of his wife due to post-Covid black fungus on July 6 this year. Late on Friday, the 46-year-old is suspected to have poisoned the food of his four children -- three daughters aged 19, 16 and 11; and a son (8) -- and then consumed the same meal, an official added.

On Saturday, neighbours alerted the police and the relatives after no one from the family could be reached.

The victim’s cousin said she spoke with him around 9 pm on Friday. “He asked me if I had dinner and even said goodnight before going to bed. There were no indications that he was going to take such a step,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

“He and his children often used to tell us that they cannot live without his wife,” the relative told reporters.

Police said they were probing into the matter.

In August this year, a couple was found dead in their residence in Baikampady near Mangaluru, allegedly fearing complications after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP