Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Grocery shop owner shot dead in Patna's Ramkrishna Nagar

PTI |
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 11:32 AM IST

The victim has been identified as Vikram Jha and the murder is being investigated by the police. This incident follows other recent violent crimes in the area.

A grocery shop owner was shot dead by an unidentified person in Patna’s Ramkrishna Nagar locality, police said on Saturday.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and search is on to trace the culprit, police said.(REUTERS File/ representative)

The incident took place on Friday evening, and the deceased has been identified as Vikram Jha, they said.

Police immediately reached the spot and took him to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought-dead. The exact reason behind the murder is not known yet. An investigation is underway,” SP (Patna East), Parichay Kumar, told reporters.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and search is on to trace the culprit, Kumar added.

Earlier, a 50-year-old man involved in the sand mining business was gunned down outside his residence in Ranitalab area of Patna on July 10, less than a week after the murder of top industrialist Gopal Khemka in the state capital on July 4.

