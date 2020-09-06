e-paper
Home / India News / 'GST means economic apocalypse': Rahul Gandhi's latest jibe at govt over economy in new video

Rahul Gandhi said another major reason for the historic decline in GDP is the “Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) of the Modi government”.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks on Indian economy in a video series.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks on Indian economy in a video series.(PTI)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday cornered the government over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and blamed it for hurting the country’s economic growth.

“Another major reason for the historic decline in GDP is the Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) of the Modi government. This wasted a lot like - Millions of small businesses. The future of millions of jobs and youth. The economic situation of states. GST means economic apocalypse,” Gandhi tweeted on Sunday morning.

The former Congress president also attached a video with his tweet over the issue.

He accused the government of allowing 15-20 businessmen of having the reach to manipulate the tax payment and farmers, labourers and small businesses of not having similar leverage.

“Small and medium businesses cannot pay this tax. The big companies can easily pay it by putting 5-10-15 accountants to do the job. Why are there four different rates? This is because the government wants those who have the means to be able to easily change GST, and those who don’t have means, cannot do anything about GST,” he said.

“Who has the means? India’s biggest 15-20 industrialists. So, whatever tax law they want to change can easily be done in this GST regime,” Gandhi said in his third video of the four-part series.

Terming GST a complete failure and attack on Indian economy, Gandhi said, “Today, the government of India is unable to provide the GST compensation money to the states. The states are unable to give money to state employees, teachers.” he said.

“Hence this GST is an absolute failure. Not only is it unsuccessful, it is an attack on the poor and on the small and medium businesses,” Gandhi said.

