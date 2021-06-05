Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / GST revenue crosses 100,000 crore-mark for 8th straight month, collection at 102,709 crore
india news

GST revenue crosses 100,000 crore-mark for 8th straight month, collection at 102,709 crore

The collected GST revenue includes ₹17,592 crore as CGST, ₹22,653 as SGST, ₹53,199 crore as IGST, including ₹26,002 crore collected on import of goods, and cess of ₹9,265 crore, including ₹868 crore collected on imports.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The finance minister also said that 15,014 crore has been settled to CGST and 11,653 crore to SGST from IGST by the government as a regular settlement.(Mint file photo)

The Union ministry of finance on Saturday said that the GST revenue collection remained over the 100,000 crore-mark for eight months in the row with 1,02,709 crore collected in May 2021. The finance ministry projected that the actual revenues would be greater and will be known when the extended deadline for filing Goods and Services Tax returns expires. It also said the revenue collection is despite the fact that most of the states have been under strict lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The collected revenue includes 17,592 crore as CGST, 22,653 as SGST, 53,199 crore as IGST, including 26,002 crore collected on import of goods, and cess of 9,265 crore, including 868 crore collected on imports.

Also read: Overcoming the pandemic’s challenge requires an economic policy reset

"The above figure includes GST collection from domestic transactions till June 4 since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver/reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month May’21 in the wake of covid pandemic second wave," the ministry said in a statement.

The finance minister also said that 15,014 crore has been settled to CGST and 11,653 crore to SGST from IGST by the government as a regular settlement. The ministry added revenues collected in May 2021 are 65 per cent higher than the GST revenue of the same month last year. The month this year recorded 56 per cent higher revenues from import of goods. The revenue from domestic transactions, including import of services, are 69 per cent higher than the collection from these sources during the same period in 2020.

Also read: Centre forms 8-member panel to examine GST exemption on Covid material

The taxpayers with turnover above 5 crore had to file returns by June 4, which they would have otherwise filed by May 20. Taxpayers with turnover less than 5 crore still have time as part of the relief measure and can file returns till the first week of July without any late fee and interest. Hence. the revenue from these taxpayers is deferred till then, the ministry added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gst collection in may union finance ministry
TRENDING NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan shares pic with Shardul Thakur, viral post has a Sholay twist

Ratan Tata's post on creating a better 'Indian environment’ goes viral

Mizoram girl shows off football skills while wearing heels, video goes viral

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP