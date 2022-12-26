India embraces festivity amid caution over alarming China Covid spike: Top 10

Christmas was celebrated on Sunday across India without restrictions after two years as the government keeps a tab on the Covid situation in the country while neighbouring China tackles with what has been labelled as the world's worst outbreak currently. About 18 per cent of the Chinese population - which is over 200 million people - has contracted the virus this month, as per the data revealed in the leaked report by the National Health Commission which has been cited in multiple reports. In India, meanwhile, authorities have been sending out reminders to mask up and ensure use of sanitisers and not let the guards down.

Here are ten updates on the Covid situation:

1) Prime Minister Narendra Modi - in his monthly radio address of 'Mann Ki Baat' - on Sunday said that many nations are seeing an uptick in Covid cases while he reminded that taking precautions was necessary.

2) “You are also seeing that corona is increasing in many countries of the world, so we have to take more care of precautions like masks and hand washing. If we are vigilant, then we will be safe and there will be no hindrance in our gaiety,” PM Modi said.

3) On Sunday, officials in Uttar Pradesh said a 40-year-old man - who returned from China two days back - had tested positive for Covid after which was isolated at his home in Agra; the samples will be sent for genome sequencing. "The man has been isolated at his home and teams of the health department have been asked to conduct tests of his family members and those who came in contact with him," Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava said.

4) The case has gained spotlight because China Covid surge is said to be driven by BF.7 - a subvariant of highly infectious Omicron variant of Covid. India has reported at least four cases so far.

5) Since last week, the government has been exchanging information with states on Covid preparedness. The government has insisted on surveillance amid a bid to keep a track of variants.

6) While China is witnessing packed ICUs and crematoriums, India is not seeing an uptick in cases. The daily tally has largely remained below the 250-mark over the last few days.

7) Christmas celebrations are over but the country is set to welcome New Year this week and events and gatherings are likely.

8) Authorities have been reminding people to wear masks in crowded places while it's not mandatory yet.

9) Screening at airports began on Saturday for international passengers as the government also announced mandatory RT-PCR test reports for those coming from China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

10) Authorities are not considering tough measures as yet as experts advise officials to not panic.

Swati Bhasin