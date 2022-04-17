Soaring prices prompt guests at Rajkot wedding gift lemons to groom

The soaring price of lemons across the country due to rising temperatures and high demand prompted guests at a wedding to offer the essential summer citrus fruit as a gift to the groom. News agency ANI shared pictures from Dhoraji in Gujarat’s Rajkot in which people can be seen handing over packets of lemons to the groom as they pose for the camera.

"At this time, the prices of lemons have gone up a lot in the state and the country. Lemon is very much needed in this season. That's why I have offered lemons,” ANI quoted a guest named Dinesh as saying.

A single lemon is being sold between ₹10 to ₹15 in most of the retail markets, with the per kg wholesale price over ₹200. The demand-supply mismatch has been largely attributed to the ongoing summer season and Ramzan.

Last week, a wholesale dealer of lemon in Rajkot told news agency ANI that they were selling lemon at ₹60 per kg three weeks ago, “which has now crossed ₹200 per kg, that too in the peak season, when supply, as well as demand, is generally high."

"But the production of the lemon crop has been less this time and the demand is high due to Ramzan and due to the increase in temperature," the wholesaler added.

A customer Suresh told ANI, "The rate of lemon is as high as ₹200 to ₹250 per kg and the summer season has just started. With the increasing fuel prices, don't know where the prices of all the essential commodities will go. This impacts our budget a lot."

(With inputs from ANI)

