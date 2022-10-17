Home / India News / Guinness World Record officially names Monday ‘worst day of the week’

Guinness World Record officially names Monday ‘worst day of the week’

Published on Oct 17, 2022 10:50 PM IST

The Guinness World Records tweeted, "We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week."

Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Guinness World Records has designated Monday as the 'worst day of the week' on the premise that it - as the first day of the week - is found by many to be slow and extremely boring because one has to work after the weekend.

Several Twitter users commented on GWR's tweet. Some believe Monday should be renamed 'Ugh', implying it is uninteresting to even begin the day and a few others want the day to be included in the weekend.

On Monday, the Guinness World Records tweeted, "We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week." Comments that poured in minutes after the tweet indicated many people could relate to the record.

An official page for the famous animated character 'Angry Bird' - inspired by a sketch of stylised wingless birds and turned into a video game - commented on the GWR tweet. Angry Bird said, "Took you long enough", to which GWR responded, "Ikr", or "I know right!"

Many comments read similarly, with users wondering why it took so long to declare this. One user commented, "I totally agree" and others spoke about Monday being the worst day of the week. A few comments, though, were not in favour; they suggested it might discourage some who waited till Monday to follow their dreams and passion.

