Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Guj BJP’s social media post removed after row
india news

Guj BJP’s social media post removed after row

The post, which was taken down by Twitter, also subsequently became inaccessible on social media websites such as Facebook and Instagram.
HT reached out to Facebook, (now Meta) Instagram’s parent company but did not receive a response immediately. Facebook did not confirm if it had actioned the post. (AP)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi

A social media post by Gujarat unit of the BJP that depicted Muslims hanging by a noose was made unavailable on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, a day after it sparked massive outrage, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The post by BJP Gujarat read, “Satyamev Jayate. No pardon to the terror spreader”. Twitter confirmed it had proactively taken action against the post. The post has been actioned in keeping with Twitter rules, according to the public notice.

The post, which was taken down by Twitter, also subsequently became inaccessible on social media websites such as Facebook and Instagram. On Facebook, it had 5,900 likes and over 28,000 likes on Instagram.

HT reached out to Facebook, (now Meta) Instagram’s parent company but did not receive a response immediately. Facebook did not confirm if it had actioned the post.

It came on the heels of a special court in Gujarat on Friday sentencing 38 people to death and 11 others to life imprisonment for serial bomb blasts that killed 56 people and injured 200 more in Ahmedabad in 2008. The 49 convicts, which included former Students Islamic Movement of India chief Safdar Nagori, were punished for carrying out 21 blasts that ripped through the city on July 26, 2008 within a span of 70 minutes.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP