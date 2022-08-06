Guj: BSF nabs one Pakistani fisherman, 5 boats in Kutch; others manage to escape

Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Friday thwarted an alleged infiltration attempt by Pakistani fishermen in the Harami Nala area of Gujarat’s Kutch district, spread over 300 square km, after one person was arrested while his accomplices escaped.

Early on Friday morning, the patrolling team of BSF apprehended one Pakistani fisherman and seized five fishing boats from across the border when the person was allegedly trying to sneak into Indian territory through one of the water channels of Harami Nala near the Indo-Pak border, according to BSF officials.

BSF troops observed movements of some boats in close vicinity of the international maritime borders and cordoned the area. During a search operation, the five Pakistani fishing boats were seized, and one fisherman was apprehended.

“The increased water levels due to high tide made movement of troops difficult and challenging and as a result other fishermen escaped towards Pakistan, being very close to the international border,” as per the statement.

The security forces found nothing suspicious on the boats after a thorough searched, except fishing nets and equipment.

Nearly a month ago, a special ambush party of BSF Bhuj on July 7 apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized 10 fishing boats while they were sneaking in from the same area.

On June 25, two Pakistani fishermen were apprehended by BSF from the same zone. They both sustained bullet injuries in the ankle while trying to escape back to their home country, and were apprehended as part of an ongoing search operation that began on June 23 after the BSF seized nine Pakistani fishing boats from different locations in the area. However, the fishermen managed to escape and hid in the Harami Nala area.

In the first week of June, BSF Bhuj in a joint search operation with Jakhau Marine Police seized 49 packets of drugs, suspected to be heroin, from Sayali creek near the Jakhau port area. The drugs recovered are estimated to be worth around ₹250 crore.