Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gujarat: 5 workers killed while cleaning effluent tank
india news

Gujarat: 5 workers killed while cleaning effluent tank

One of the workers fainted inside the tank, following which four others entered one after another to rescue him and eventually died because of the toxic fumes, he said.
The incident occurred at an effluent treatment plant of the pharmaceutical unit in Kalol taluka in the afternoon, chief fire officer of Gandhinagar Mahesh Mod said. (Representational)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 11:54 PM IST
By Press Trust of India, Ahmedabad

Five workers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning an underground tank at a pharmaceutical unit in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district on Saturday, an official from the fire department said.

The incident occurred at an effluent treatment plant of the pharmaceutical unit in Kalol taluka in the afternoon, chief fire officer of Gandhinagar Mahesh Mod said.

“As the plant was shut today, the management had decided to clean the tank, which stores the factory’s liquid waste before it is sent for treatment. Although there was hardly any liquid waste in the tank, the workers were unaware about the presence of toxic gas inside it,” Mod said.

One of the workers fainted inside the tank, following which four others entered one after another to rescue him and eventually died because of the toxic fumes, he said.

The factory owners had not provided any safety equipment or masks to the workers, the official said.

“One after another, all the five workers went in and fainted after inhaling the toxic gas, which is usually found in tanks that have effluents. On learning about the incident, the Gandhinagar fire brigade rushed to the spot and pulled out the men, who were already dead,” Mod added.

RELATED STORIES

The deceased are identified as Vinay, Shahi, Devendra Kumar, Ashish Kumar and Ranjan Kumar, all in the age group of 30 to 35, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ahmednagar hospital victims’ kin in shock, allege negligence

Jammu and Kashmir reports highest surge in Covid tally in 45 days

UP man lodges FIR against wife, in-laws for celebrating Pakistan's win

During Covid, urban poor hit most by inflation, show studies
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP