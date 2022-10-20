Gujarat among first states to work towards environmental protection: PM Modi

Gujarat is among the first states in India to take concerted steps towards renewable energy and protection of the environment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while launching Mission LiFE at Gujarat’s Kevadia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi envisions ‘Mission LiFE’ – ‘Lifestyle for the environment’ – as a mantra that is presented in front of the world with the hope that everyone on Earth will contribute individually to the fight against climate change.

“Mission LiFE encourages us to contribute in our day-to-day lives towards the protection of the environment. It believes that the protection can be provided by bringing a change in the lifestyle,” PM Modi said.

Climate change is often considered a policy issue and only governments and international organisations are responsible for mitigating the issue, the prime minister said.

“Nowadays, we see that the seriousness of this (climate change) issue has stepped out of discussions to every corner of the world. People are sensing the changes made as a result of climate change…and they are forced to think that climate change is not just a matter of policymaking and everyone has to take responsibility for this planet as a community,” Modi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:‘Need to make sustainable choices’: PM Modi launches Mission LiFE in Gujarat in presence of UN chief

Referring to the government’s campaign to urge citizens to use LED bulbs, he said over 160 crore bulbs were used within a short span of time as a result of the drive. “That way, we managed to reduce the emission of over 100 million tonne of carbon dioxide and it is happening every year,” he said.

Mission LiFE will strengthen the concept of P3 (Pro-Planet People) and join the people of Earth, he said. The per-person carbon footprint in India is around 1.5 tonne every year, whereas the average around the world is 4 tonne each year, he said. “Still, India is working towards solutions to climate change at the forefront.,” Modi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event was attended by the United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres.