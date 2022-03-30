Gujarat asks Centre to halt Narmada river linking project amid protests

Gujarat has asked the central government to put on hold the project connecting the Par, Tapi and Narmada rivers as the state government does not want to displace tribal people from their ancestral land, irrigation minister Hrishikesh Patel told the assembly on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents of the region have been protesting the project since 2010, when it was first proposed. The latest agitation started in early March after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Par-Tapi-Narmada (PTN) project, among other river-linking programmes, in her budget speech on February 1.

“The tribals, especially those residing in Ambaji to Umargaon areas, are of the view that many people from them will be displaced if the project is implemented,” Patel said. “Respecting their concerns, chief minister Bhupendra Patel and the party has decided against the project.”

The protesters were not satisfied with the minister’s statement.

“We will carry on our protest further if the Centre does not issue a notification calling off the project entirely, and not merely put it on hold,” said Roshan Sharoliya, a tribal from Ahwa, the headquarters of the Dangs district that falls under the project. “On April 1, about 20,000 tribals are going to carry out a rally in Songadh (in Tapi district) to press for their demands.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many including Congress leader Anant Patel, who has a strong following in the tribal region, have supported the movement, he added. On Tuesday, MLA Anant Patel said the agitation will continue till the Centre issues a direction to scrap the project.

Assembly elections are due in the state later this year. There are 27 tribal seats in Gujarat and the PTN project passes through at least half these constituencies.

The Centre has assured that until Maharashtra and Gujarat — the two states involved in the project — give their written consent for the project, it will be implemented, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil said on Tuesday.

The PTN river linking project envisages transfer of surplus water from west flowing rivers between Par and Tapi in Gujarat to water deficit areas in north Gujarat. The project mainly covers areas in southern Gujarat, but it also covers part of Maharashtra, north of Mumbai on the Western Ghats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON