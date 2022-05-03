Gujarat ATS confiscates 155 kg drugs from UP's Muzaffarnagar

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS) has seized 210kg of contraband including heroin and drug precursors after the interrogation of nine people arrested from a Pakistani boat near Jhakhau port which was carrying 56kg of heroin worth ₹280 crore.

A Gujarat ATS official said the seizures include 155 kg of heroin worth Rs. 775 crore found hidden in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnagar on Sunday.

A joint team of Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard intercepted the Pakistani boat, ‘Al Hajj’, in the coastal waters of India on April 25, which was carrying 56kg of heroin.

“Further investigation was launched by Gujarat ATS and separate teams were dispatched to different states of north India to conduct raids. In the preliminary investigation, the names of Raji Haider and Avtar Singh alias Sunny were revealed,” according to a Gujarat ATS official.

Accordingly, a team of Gujarat ATS along with Narcotics Control Bureau in Delhi conducted a joint operation and apprehended four accused Raji Haider a resident of south Delhi, Imran Amir, a resident of Muzaffarnagar South, Avtar Singh alias Sunny Singh, a resident of south Delhi and Abdul Rab Abdul Khalik Kakad who hails from Kandahar, Afghanistan and was residing in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area.

Around 35 kg of narcotics was recovered in preliminary raids. A case was registered at NCB Delhi in this regard and further investigation was carried out by NCB Delhi. Moreover, based on the information obtained in the joint interrogation of Raji Haider by Gujarat ATS and NCB, another 50 kg of heroin was seized by NCB Delhi from Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh along with ₹30 lakh cash.

Police said raids were carried out in Muzaffarnagar after it learnt that Haider had kept a large quantity of drugs at his sister’s house.

“The team of Gujarat ATS and SOG Ahmedabad City team along with team of Delhi Special Cell and SOG Muzaffarnagar conducted a joint operation at the place mentioned in the information and 155kg of heroin worth Rs. 775 crore and 55 kg of suspected chemicals used in the making of narcotics, a total quantity of 210 kg has been seized,” according to the Gujarat ATS official.