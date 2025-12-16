Gujarat bans sale of tobacco rolling papers, cones citing health concerns

The Gujarat government on Tuesday put a ban on the storage, sale and distribution of rolling papers as well as pre-rolled cones, widely used by tobacco smokers, citing health risks. Despite being harmful to health, these rolling papers are easily available at 'paan' parlours and grocery shops across the state.(Representative Image/Unsplash)

These ultra-thin papers and cones made of paper are sold over the counter at grocery and paan shops.

They are mainly used by tobacco smokers to prepare cigarettes by rolling the small sheet of paper after filling raw tobacco inside. The ban on their storage, sale and distribution comes into force with immediate effect, said the state home department.

Recently, some local media outlets as well as social organisations expressed concerns claiming these rolling papers, commonly known as "Gogo paper", were being also used by youths and teenagers to smoke narcotics substances such as weed or charas, said a home department notification.

As per the notification, these rolling papers, sold in packets, are equally harmful because they contain toxic substances such as titanium oxide, potassium nitrate, artificial dye, calcium carbonate and chlorine bleach, among others.

Despite being harmful to health, these rolling papers are easily available at 'paan' parlours and grocery shops across the state. As a result, addiction is spreading among the youth, said the notification.

Those found violating the ban will be booked under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (related to disobeying government's order), added the notification.