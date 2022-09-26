Gujarat BJP chief’s ‘early elections’ remark ignites row. Clarification follows

Ahmedabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gujarat chief CR Patil on Monday told his party workers that there was a possibility that assembly elections may be advanced by 10-15 days, prompting the opposition Congress to accuse the ruling BJP of weakening constitutional authorities such as the Election Commission.

Patil, who was addressing party workers in Anand city, said, “We should be ready for elections. There is a possibility that elections will be held 10 to 15 days prior to schedule and end before November.”

Patil’s remarks, which coincided with Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s two-day Gujarat visit, led to a sharp reaction from the Opposition. Gujarat Congress leader Deepak Babaria said that Patil’s statement showed how the BJP-ruled central government has “weakened and hijacked” constitutional authorities like the Election Commission.

Patil later clarified to reporters in Vadodara that his statement was merely based on activities of the Election Commission India (ECI) in poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

“I think the elections might get over by November-end because of the way the Election Commission has informed the officers to prepare for the polls. I had made it clear that I haven’t talked to anyone regarding this and this is just my political estimation,” Patil said.

In 2017, the assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 9 and 14 and the votes were counted on December 18.

The 2012 elections were also held in two phases on December 13 and 17, and the results were declared on December 20.

The term of the current Gujarat Assembly is set to expire on February 18, 2023.