Gujarat BJP to hold dinner for NDA lawmakers at Delhi’s Gymkhana club to mark poll win

New Delhi: To celebrate the Bharatiya Janata Party’s historic win in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections, the party’s state unit will host a dinner for all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lawmakers in Delhi on December 20.

The invitation for the dinner, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been sent by BJP’s Gujarat unit president CR Paatil, said a party functionary aware of the details.

The dinner at Capital’s Gymkhana Club is being hosted to celebrate the party’s decisive win and for setting three new records — winning with the highest vote share, bagging the maximum number of seats, and winning a record number of seats with a wide margin, said the functionary.

“It is probably the first time that such a celebratory dinner is being hosted to acknowledge an election win,” said the functionary, requesting anonymity.

Earlier this month, the BJP won its seventh straight elections in Gujarat, bagged 156 of the total 182 seats and stole a march over its competitors by winning over 52% of the vote share.

At the party’s parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, PM Modi credited Paatil for helming the polls and said the party’s Gujarat unit has shown by example how elections can be won if the organisation works as a cohesive team.