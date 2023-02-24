Gujarat Budget 2023 LIVE: Big focus on farmer, education and health sector
Gujarat Budget 2023 LIVE: Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai is presenting the state budget at Gujarat Assembly in Gandhinagar. Follow live updates here
Gujarat Budget 2023 LIVE: State finance minister Kanubhai Desai is presenting his third successive budget. It is the first budget since Assembly elections in which the BJP retained power with a thumping majority and chief minister Bhupendra Patel was elected for a second term. The Budget session of the Assembly will start from Thursday (February 23) and end on March 29. The session is expected to be stormy as Opposition parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have said they will raise issues of public importance such as leak of question papers of competitive recruitment exams, inflation, unemployment and farmer woes, among others. The government is likely to bring various bills, including one with stringent provisions to punish those involved in leaking question papers of recruitment exams.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 24 Feb 2023 11:34 AM
₹1,340 crore allocated for National Old Age Pension scheme
₹1,340 crore provision for monthly pension to 11 lakh beneficiaries in National Old Age Pension Scheme: Finance Minister
-
Fri, 24 Feb 2023 11:25 AM
Gujarat FM announces ₹9, 705 crore for water resources department
Gujarat FM Kanubhai Desai announces ₹9, 705 crore for water resources department
-
Fri, 24 Feb 2023 11:18 AM
Gujarat Budget 2023-24: Where to watch live
Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai is presenting his third budget in Gujarat Assembly. You can watch the LIVE budget speech here.
-
Fri, 24 Feb 2023 11:14 AM
Gujarat govt earmarks ₹34,884 crore to boost education
Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai announces ₹34,884 crore to boost education in the state.