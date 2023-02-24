Gujarat Budget 2023 LIVE: Big focus on farmer, education and health sector

Gujarat Budget 2023 LIVE: State finance minister Kanubhai Desai is presenting his third successive budget. It is the first budget since Assembly elections in which the BJP retained power with a thumping majority and chief minister Bhupendra Patel was elected for a second term. The Budget session of the Assembly will start from Thursday (February 23) and end on March 29. The session is expected to be stormy as Opposition parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have said they will raise issues of public importance such as leak of question papers of competitive recruitment exams, inflation, unemployment and farmer woes, among others. The government is likely to bring various bills, including one with stringent provisions to punish those involved in leaking question papers of recruitment exams.