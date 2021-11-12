Gujarat civic bodies want non-vegetarian food stalls removed, say it hurts religious sentiments

Ahmedabad: The municipal corporations of Vadodara and Rajkot, both ruled by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), have ordered shopkeepers and hawkers to cover non-vegetarian food, including eggs, saying an open display of the food could hurt religious sentiments.

The order issued by the two municipal corporations said that non-vegetarian food on public streets hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The order added that smoke emanating from such spots was a health hazard and the stalls created traffic snarls.

Rajkot mayor Pradip Dav passed instructions and launched a drive on Tuesday. Two days later, Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s (VMC) standing committee chairman Hitendra Patel on Thursday issued oral directives to the civic body to remove within 15 days all roadside non-vegetarian food stalls if they didn’t properly cover their food items.

“The public display of meat, fish, eggs hurts religious sentiments. It should not be visible,” Patel told reporters on Friday and confirmed that has given instructions in this regard. He said the practice might have continued for decades but now it was time to put a stop to it.

The VMC’s directive was inspired by a similar instruction by Dav on November 9 to restrict sale of non-vegetarian food to hawking zones, such that it was not visible from the main road. Dav said, “It hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus on seeing non-vegetarian food hanging when they pass by the road.”

The RMC staff has already removed non-vegetarian food stalls and kiosks in Fulchhab Chowk, Limbda Chowk and Shastri Maidan in Rajkot. When asked about this, Dav told reporters on Friday, “We are only removing encroachments from main roads. They cause nuisance, traffic snarls and offend religious sentiments of Hindus.”

Both the municipal corporations have found support from Gujarat revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi, who claimed that smoke and smell emanating from non-vegetarian food stalls in a health hazard.

“The smoke and smell emanating from these non-vegetarian stalls is a health hazard for passers-by,” he said He added that food stalls, be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian, have no right to operate on footpaths.

“Footpaths are meant for the people, not these stalls.” The stalls and kiosks must be removed, he added.

Leader of Opposition in the VMC, Ami Rawat, said, “No political party or government can decide who should eat what and where. Besides that, a Street Vendors Act was passed in 2013 to ensure the Right to Livelihood to the hawkers as well as other address issues. But they don’t wish to implement it. And, now they wish to remove the vendors, who have been suffering for the past nearly two years.”

Former Gujarat Congress president, Arjun Modhwadia, said, “This is one more reflection of the BJP’s contempt towards backward classes and minorities. They know that the Dalits, tribals and minorities eat non-vegetarian food. Besides this, they wish to dictate everything in our life.”

Human rights activist and eminent Vadodara-based environmentalist Rohit Prajapati asked, “Under what law and what provision of the Constitution of India are they issuing these directives? There is none.”