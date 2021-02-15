Home / India News / Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for Covid-19
Rupani, 64, fainted at a public meeting in Vadodara’s Nizampura area on Sunday evening while delivering a speech
By Darshan Desai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who fainted Sunday evening during an election rally in Vadodara, has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, an official health bulletin said.

Rupani, 64, fainted at a public meeting in Vadodara’s Nizampura area on Sunday evening while delivering a speech. News videos showed that he collapsed while holding the microphone and security personnel immediately prevented him from falling.

The chief minister was immediately rushed to the state-run UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on the New Civil Hospital campus.

In a health bulletin on Monday, Dr RK Patel, Director of the Institute, stated, “The ECG, 2D echo and blood tests of the chief minister were normal last night [Sunday].”

An RT-PCR test was conducted and its report Monday morning showed he tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Dr Patel said.

He clarified in the health bulletin that Rupani has “mild symptoms and his condition is stable.”

Dr Patel added, “His oxygen saturation, HRCT Thorax, IL-6 and D-Dimer are all normal.”

