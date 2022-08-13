Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gujarat Congress MLA’s kin booked for running over six

Gujarat Congress MLA’s kin booked for running over six

india news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Gujarat police on Friday booked the son-in-law of a Congress legislator after his SUV rammed into an autorickshaw and a motorcycle in Anand district, killing six people, a senior officer said.
Anand superintendent of police Ajit Rajian said the accident took place near Sojitra village on a state highway connecting Anand town to Tarapur, in Gujarat, on Thursday evening.
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad

Gujarat police on Friday booked the son-in-law of a Congress legislator after his SUV rammed into an autorickshaw and a motorcycle in Anand district, killing six people, a senior officer said.

Anand superintendent of police Ajit Rajian said the accident took place near Sojitra village on a state highway connecting Anand town to Tarapur on Thursday evening.

He identified the accused as Ketan Padhiyar (42), the son-in-law of Congress MLA Punambhai Parmar, who represents the Sojitra assembly constituency. The six deceased were residents of Sojitra and Boriyavi villages in Anand district, police officials familiar with the case said.

The deceased include Jiya Mistri (14), Janvi Mistri (17), Vina Mistri (44) and the autorickshaw’s driver Yasin Vohra (38) — all residents of Sojitra. The two deceased who were on the motorcycle were identified as Yogesh (20) and Sandeep (19), residents of Anand town.

“We have apprehended Padhiyar and prima facie, it seems that he was under the influence of alcohol while driving. Six people have died in the incident. Padhiyar has been booked for culpable homicide under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code,” said Rajian, adding that the accused had fled from the spot after the crash.

RELATED STORIES

Padhiyar was taken to a hospital for treatment after he was apprehended as he had sustained injuries in the accident, said the SP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP