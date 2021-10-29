Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gujarat court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear in defamation case today
india news

Gujarat court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear in defamation case today

In his speech at a rally in Karnataka's Kolar on April 13, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi reportedly asked, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...how come they all have Modi as the common surname. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"
Earlier this week, chief judicial magistrate of the magistrate court AN Dave asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on Friday to record his statement further after the testimony of two new witnesses.(PTI)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A magistrate court in Surat has directed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on Friday to record his statement in connection with a criminal defamation case against him over his remark on the Modi surname.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Surat Purnesh Modi filed a complaint against Rahul in April 2019 under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deal with defamation. In his complaint, Purnesh alleged that Rahul Gandhi while addressing a poll rally in 2019 defamed the entire Modi community.

In his speech at a rally in Karnataka's Kolar on April 13, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi reportedly asked, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...how come they all have Modi as the common surname. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Earlier this week, chief judicial magistrate of the magistrate court AN Dave asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on Friday to record his statement further after the testimony of two new witnesses--the then electoral officer of Kolar in Karnataka where the Congress leader made the speech and a video recorder employed by the Election Commission to record his speech-- were taken since the Congress leader last appeared before the court on June 24 this year. He appeared before the court in October 2019 and pleaded not guilty for his comment.

RELATED STORIES

"The court on Monday orally directed Rahul Gandhi to appear on October 29 to record his further statement over the testimonies of two new witnesses. He is likely to remain present before the court between 3pm and 6pm on that day," Gandhi's lawyer Kirit Panwala said on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

Purnesh Modi is now a minister in the new Gujarat government led by chief minister Bhupendra Patel, holding the portfolios of road and building, transport, civil aviation and tourism and pilgrimage development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi indian national congress
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

President Kovind to launch housing units for economically weaker sections

PM Modi to visit Italy, UK from today. Here’s what's on agenda

‘It might work in UP, won’t work here’: Delhi high court pulls up state police

Laying the foundation of a strong democracy
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP