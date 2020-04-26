Gujarat Covid-19 update: Cases cross 3,000-mark, Centre says situation in Ahmedabad and Surat ‘serious’

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 09:29 IST

The total number of coronavirus disease Covid-19 cases crossed the 3,000-mark (3,071 to be exact) on Sunday, according to the Uniokn health ministry data. Two hundred fifty six new cases were reported across the state on Saturday.

Six more deaths have taken Gujarat’s Covid-19 death toll to 133. The state has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases after Maharashtra.

Two teams of the Union government on Saturday met local officials in Ahmedabad and Surat districts where the number of Covid-19 cases has risen sharply in the last few days.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said the situation in these two emerging hotspots in Gujarat was “especially serious”.

Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad crossed 2,000-mark to reach 2,003 on Saturday as 182 new cases were recorded in the city, while in Surat the number went up to 496, with 34 new cases.

The state has recorded new Covid-19 cases in three digits daily for the past fortnight.

After Ahmedabad Surat, Banaskantha recorded 11 new cases, Vadodara seven, Bhavnagar and Anand five each, Gandhinagar four, Chotta Udepur and Panchmahals two each. One case each was recorded in Patan, Mahisagar, Navsari and newly added district Surendranagar.

There are no cases in Amreli, Dwarka and Junagadh districts.

As many as 36,730 persons are quarantined, including 32,119 at home, 3,565 in government facilities and 246 in private facilities.