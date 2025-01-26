Menu Explore
Gujarat guv, CM take part in R-Day function in Tapi district

PTI |
Jan 26, 2025 02:25 PM IST

Gujarat guv, CM take part in R-Day function in Tapi district

Ahmedabad, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday unfurled the tricolour at a Republic Day function in Tapi district, where the police band, stunt shows and cultural programmes filled the atmosphere with patriotism.

Earlier, on the eve of Republic Day, the governor and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented a cheque of 2.5 crore to district collector Bipin Garg and 2.5 crore to district development officer V N Shah of the tribal-dominated Tapi district.

Speaking at the event in Vyara on Saturday, Devvrat said, "National festivals and cultural programmes are the best medium to highlight the country's unity. India adopted the Constitution, the longest-written one in the world, on January 26, 1950. Today, every citizen in the country is breathing the free air of democracy through constitutional rights."

Chief Minister Patel said tribal icon Birsa Munda had awakened the consciousness, courage and valour among tribals to free themselves from the slavery of the British through their army.

"Tribals of the entire area from Umargam to Ambaji have contributed greatly to the country's freedom struggle," he said, paying tribute to the freedom fighters of Tapi district.

He expressed confidence that the district will achieve comprehensive development in health, education, drinking and irrigation water, sports and fisheries sectors.

During the programme organised at Bajipura in Tapi district on Sunday, the governor unfurled the tricolour in the presence of the chief minister.

School and college students presented cultural programmes, Garba and traditional tribal dances, mesmerising the audience with their performance.

The audience was also enchanted by the display put up by police jawans and personnel from the Border Security Force, Chetak Commando Force, Gujarat Marine Commando Force, and State Reserve Police Force, among others.

Republic Day was celebrated across all district headquarters, with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan marking his presence at an event at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district.

A local swimming club in Porbandar marked the occasion by unfurling the tricolour in the sea, and the Marine Task Force joined them.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

