 Gujarat: Jamnagar reports 7 cholera cases, restrictions imposed
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gujarat: Jamnagar reports 7 cholera cases, restrictions imposed

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2024 06:13 PM IST

District magistrate B K Pandya on Thursday imposed restrictions under the Epidemic Disease Act to implement immediate control measures following a proposal from the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner

Ahmedabad: Seven cases of cholera have been confirmed in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, prompting local authorities to declare several areas of the city as cholera-affected zones and impose restrictions on the sale of food and water, officials aware of the matter said.

(Representative Photo)

District magistrate B K Pandya on Thursday imposed restrictions under the Epidemic Disease Act to implement immediate control measures following a proposal from the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

The decision was taken after health centres in Bedibander, Ghanchiwad, and Vambe reported cholera cases in their respective jurisdictions.

The affected areas include Dharmanagar-2, Khojawad Lalkhan, and Ravipark, Bedibander Ring Road. These locations, where the cholera-positive cases were reported, have been designated as cholera-affected zones. A two-km radius around these areas has been classified as cholera-prone zones.

“Three patients were admitted to a hospital and were discharged after treatment. There have been no deaths so far,” an official said. 

Officials said that to control the situation, the deputy commissioner of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation has been appointed as the Cholera Control Officer and has been granted all necessary powers to implement control measures and prevent further spread of the disease.

Local health authorities are working to contain the outbreak and provide necessary medical care to those affected, according to a statement. 

A day ago, one case of cholera was reported in Rajkot, about 150 km from Jamnagar. 

India News

News / India News / Gujarat: Jamnagar reports 7 cholera cases, restrictions imposed
