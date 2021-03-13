Home / India News / Gujarat lab agent booked for selling false Covid-19 negative reports
india news

Gujarat lab agent booked for selling false Covid-19 negative reports

Based on a complaint lodged by deputy medical officer Dr Parag Chunara, a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Gujarat Medical Practitioners' Act at Gandhigram police station, an official said.
PTI, Rajkot
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:55 PM IST
"We have learnt that the sample of a different person was sent to a laboratory with the documents of the person in whose name the report was to be issued," the official said.(PTI | Representational image)

A FIR has been registered against a laboratory agent for allegedly selling false Covid-19 negative reports to people in Gujarat's Rajkot city, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused Parag Joshi managed to procure Covid-19 negative certificates for people who needed them for 1,500 each.

Based on a complaint lodged by deputy medical officer Dr Parag Chunara, a case has been registered against Joshi and other unidentified accused under relevant provisions of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Gujarat Medical Practitioners' Act at Gandhigram police station, an official said.

Joshi ran a home sample collection centre and sold Covid-19 negative reports to people without collecting their swab samples, he said.

"We have learnt that the sample of a different person was sent to a laboratory with the documents of the person in whose name the report was to be issued," the official said.

The laboratory would then issue a report in the name of the person whose documents it received, he said.

The accused also did not have a licence to run the sample collection centre, and was hence also booked under the Gujarat Medical Practitioners' Act, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UDF ally Kerala Cong (Joseph) releases candidate list for assembly polls

Delhi CM gives 1 crore compensation to family of deceased 'corona warrior'

Farmers hold protest in Haryana's Kurukshetra during event organised by JJP

2 Bangladesh nationals repatriated after 7 years medical treatment in Tripura
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 tests covid-19 coronavirus gujarat
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP