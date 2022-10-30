Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse live updates: Toll touches 60, 3 NDRF teams deployed; CM Patel on his way

Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: At least 60 are reported to be dead and hundreds are feared injured after a suspension bridge collapsed in Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area on Sunday. The historic 'hanging bridge' over Machchu river is a popular tourist attraction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PM's national relief fund for the next of kin of those deceased and ₹50,000 for each person injured in the accident.

PM Modi has also sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations, while Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel has asked officials to arrange immediate treatment of the injured. According to recent reports, the hanging bridge had reopened recently after repairs six months ago. It is being said that the bridge was carrying more people than its capacity.