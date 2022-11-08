Gujarat polls: ECI rejects BJP’s plea to accept nominations on public holiday

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s request to accept nominations for the Gujarat assembly polls on a public holiday on November 12, saying it is against the law, people familiar with the matter said.

“This has been declared under the Negotiable Instrument Act [as] contrary to [the] law,” an official said, requesting anonymity. The ECI noted the 2nd and 4th Saturdays are public holidays under the Act and nominations will not be accepted on these days.

The Representation of the People Act’s Section 33 says no nomination papers can be filed on public holidays.

Yamal Vyas, a spokesperson for the BJP in Gujarat, refused to comment on the matter saying he was not aware of it. “This information about the ECI’s decision has not come to me so far.”

Gujarat is due to go to the polls on December 1 and 5 while the votes will be counted on December 8. The BJP is seeking to return to power in the state for the seventh consecutive time.

The poll schedule was announced last week days after the ECI said polls to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12. Opposition parties questioned the rationale behind ECI’s move of not announcing elections in Gujarat along with Himachal Pradesh on October 15. They alleged it was done to help the BJP announce more pre-election sops.