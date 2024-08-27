Gujarat rain: IMD issues red alert; schools closed as several districts waterlogged | 10 points

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Gujarat on Monday and predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain in the state in the next two-three days. Heavy rain in Gujarat has led to immense waterlogging in low lying areas, displacing hundreds of people (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)

Due to a deep depression moving from east Rajasthan towards the Saurashtra region, heavy rain is expected to continue in the state till August 29, with the IMD marking Gujarat as a ‘flash flood risk’ zone.

Rainfall since August 24 had already caused waterlogging in low lying areas, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carrying out rescue operations due to people being displaced from homes due to the water inundation.

The chief minister Bhupendra Patel's office release announced that currently Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal were the worst-hit districts.

Key details on situation in Gujarat amid heavy rainfall:

1. Chief minister Bhupendra Patel, on Monday held a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar with collectors, municipal commissioners and district officials to assess the impact of rains in the state. CM Patel emphasised the need to prevent loss of life and livestock, and said rescuing people was the top priority, news agency ANI reported.

2. According to a statement released by the chief minister's office, 17,827 people have been evacuated, and 1,653 people have been rescued in the state. 13 NDRF teams and 22 SDRF teams have been deployed in affected districts, carrying out relief and rescue operations.

3. Due to intense waterlogging across districts, education minister Praful Pansheriya announced that all primary schools will remain closed in Gujarat on Tuesday.

4. Baroda has received the highest amount of rainfall in the state from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm on Monday, recording 26 cm of rainfall. Ahmedabad recorded 10 cm of rainfall in the same period as well. In the last 24 hours rainfall was recorded in 244 talukas across 33 districts in Gujarat, with an average of 63.36 mm of rain.

5. Seven people were swept away in a trolley tractor in Morbi district, Halvad taluka, due to the roads overflowing with water. The NDRF and SDRF have been trying to find them in a joint search operation but the seven individuals could not be traced even after 20 hours.

6. Around 280 people were shifted from low-lying areas in Gujarat's Bharuch city to safer places, after nearly 4 lakh cusecs of water was released into the Narmada river from Sardar Sarovar Dam. The large discharge of water and the incessant rains have led to the river floating the danger level mark of 24 feet near Bharuch.

7. Amid extreme waterlogging in Valsad, leading people to be stranded in low lying areas, the NDRF rescued a pregnant woman. Road connectivity in Valsad has also been severely affected. Authorities have urged people to remain indoors and not venture near water bodies.

8. Fishermen have been advised not to venture off the coast of Gujarat due to high speed winds, rough seas and incessant rains causing bad weather, by the IMD.

9. The IMD issued a red alert for Gujarat till August 30 and warned that traffic disruptions, damage to built structures, waterlogging, damage to crops etc. were likely to take place. They also asked all citizens to stay indoors as much as possible and to check weather alerts before venturing outside.

10. Union home minister Amit Shah, on Monday, spoke with chief minister Patel and Gujarat's home minister Harsh Sanghavi offered them any required assistance and aid from the central government.