IMD alerts of heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning that Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa would experience heavy to extremely heavy rain over the next 2-3 days. The IMD on Monday warned that for the next 2-3 days heavy rains woud be experienced Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa (ANI)

A depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan has intensified, leading the IMD to issue a red alert for August 26. Similar conditions are forecast for east and south Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch from August 26 to 29.

At 11:30 pm on August 25, the deep depression was hovering 70 kilometres away from south-southeast of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. This system is expected to move west-southwest, affecting South Rajasthan, and Gujarat, and reaching Saurashtra, Kutch, and parts of Pakistan by August 29, the IMD said in an update issued at 2 am.

They also said that another low-pressure area located over Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal is likely to deepen further and move closer to West Bengal, north Odisha, and Jharkhand over the next two days.

Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand are all expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The weather department has also notified people to beware of strong winds, which could reach up to 50 kmph in Madhya Pradesh on August 26 and up to 60 kmph in south Rajasthan on August 26-27.

In Gujarat, nearby Pakistan, north Maharashtra, and the northeast Arabian Sea, strong winds up to 55 kmph are expected on August 26, increasing to 60 kmph on August 27 and 28.

Sea conditions are expected to be very rough off the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and north Maharashtra until August 30. Rough seas are also expected in the north Bay of Bengal on August 26.

Fisherfolk have been advised to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, especially around the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and Maharashtra, until August 30. Small ships will need to monitor weather developments and take precautions.

People have also been advised by the IMD, to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and check for traffic advisories before travelling. Farmers in the affected areas should ensure proper drainage in fields and provide support to crops, to prevent any rain damage.

The IMD has also issued a warning for potential localized flooding, road closures, and waterlogging, particularly in urban areas. There is a risk of landslides and damage to horticultural crops due to inundation in the affected regions.