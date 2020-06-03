Gujarat, Tamil Nadu among 8 states where more than 50% of total cases have recovered: Covid-19 state tally

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:52 IST

The Ministry of Health and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts in a joint meeting on Tuesday stated that the rate of recovery in Covid-19 patients in India a positive indication although the number of cases are on a rapid rise. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, said the recovery rate in the country is now 48.07%.

In many states, more than half of the total coronavirus cases have recovered from the deadly contagion or have been discharged from hospitals. Such states include Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh where more than 50% of total Covid-19 cases have made a recovery from the virus till date.

Of India’s total 207,615 coronavirus cases, 100,302 have recovered while 5,815 have succumbed to death.

Here’s a look at the Covid-19 state tally:

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 72,300 Covid-19 cases. As many as 2,465 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra - highest in the country - while 31,333 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu has seen 24,586 coronavirus cases till date. One hundred and ninety-seven people have died of Covid-19 in the state, more than 13,706 people have recovered.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rose to 22,132 on Wednesday, 9,243 patients have recovered here while 556 died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat Covid-19 cases jumped to 17,617 on Wednesday. The state has seen 11,894 people recover from coronavirus while 1092 people have died.

States with rising cases

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh are states where the Covid-19 cases are rapidly inching toward the 10,000 mark. Rajasthan has reported 9,373 cases of coronavirus so far while 6,435 people have recovered. The death toll in the state stands at 203.

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh have jumped to 8,420. Three hundred and sixty-four people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 5,221 have recovered.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases has jumped to 8,361 in Uttar Pradesh. While 5,030 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state, 222 have died from the infection here.

Situation in other states

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 6,168 while 335 people have died from the deadly contagion while 2,410have recovered. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 4,155; death toll in the state has jumped to 24. More than 1,900 people have recovered from the deadly contagion in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 3,898 Covid-19 cases till date. While 64 people have died in the state, 2,421 people have recovered from the deadly contagion. Karnataka has reported over 3,000 coronavirus cases till date.

Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Assam and Haryana are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark.

Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura have reported around 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Goa, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli has reported four cases of Covid-19, Sikkim has one. All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.