Gujarat rain: Flood-like situation in Vadodara; IMD predicts more showers | Details

Heavy rain for the past two days has led to severe waterlogging in Gujarat's Vadodara causing a flood-like situation. Gujarat was put on red alert by the India Meteorological Department for extreme rainfall till August 30. A flooded road in Vadodara on Tuesday after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in the city (PTI Photo) (PTI)

According to the weather department Vadodara received 26 cm of rainfall on Monday. The constant downpour had led to severe inundation and caused traffic issues in several parts of the city.

Residential areas in Vadodara are experiencing intense waterlogging due to the Vishwamitri River overflowed. People were seen wading through knee-deep water, reported news agency ANI.

Due to the heavy rainfall, water from Ajwa Reservoir and Pratappura Reservoir was released into Vishwamitri River, causing the water to overflow and flood the city.

A resident told ANI, “Water has entered houses since Monday evening in low-lying areas. People are shifting to other safe locations. There is a shortage of food. People are facing a lot of difficulty.”

The Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev Temple complex in Vadodara was also submerged under water due to the extreme rainfall and the temple premises had to be shut on Tuesday.

Gujarat has been experiencing intense rainfall due to a deep depression moving from east Rajasthan towards the Saurashtra region. The state has been put on red alert with hundreds of people being displaced and stranded by the overflowing water.

In Vadodara a thousand people had to be relocated due to being stranded by the flooding waters. The air force was key in helping displaced people in the city.

The NDRF, SDRF and armed forces are collectively carrying out rescue and relief operations across the state.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a review meeting from the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in Gandhinagar on Tuesday to review the relief and rescue efforts across the state, according to a press release.

The review meeting revealed that in the past 24 hours, rainfall was recorded in 251 talukas across 33 districts of the state, with the highest rainfall of 347 mm in Tankara taluka of Morbi district.

Over 15 rivers, 21 lakes, and reservoirs in the state have overflowed due to the heavy rainfall. CM Patel issued orders that no individual should approach these overflowing rivers, streams, or lakes.

It was reported that 206 reservoirs had received 72.33 per cent of their water storage capacity, with 76 reservoirs being completely filled, 96 placed on high alert, and 19 on alert.

The meeting also revealed that 23,871 people had been relocated to safer places, and 1,696 individuals had been rescued.

The chief minister requested the public to avoid going outdoors unless absolutely necessary and to stay indoors.

Till now, seven people have died in rain-related accidents in the state - such as wall collapses, drowning, and falling trees.