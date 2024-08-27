At least 17 dead, 11 missing after heavy rainfall in Gujarat & parts of Rajasthan

At least 17 people died while 11 were reported missing in rain-related incidents in Gujarat and southern Rajasthan in the past 48 hours even as heavy showers continued to affect the two neighbouring states for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said. Schools have been shut for two days in the rain affected areas in both states. (ANI file photo)

Most of the reservoirs in the rain impacted region in the two states were overflowing with state government officials saying that overflowing water from reservoirs could mean more flooding in the coming days.

Schools have been shut for two days in the rain affected areas in both states.

The heavy rainfall in the region is due to formation of intense weather system caused by deep depression formed over eastern Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh, which has moved towards Gujarat.

“The depression was likely to continue to move west-southwest wards across south Rajasthan and Gujarat region and reach Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining areas of Pakistan and the northeast Arabian Sea by the morning of August 29,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In Gujarat, close to 20,000 people have been impacted due to rains and around 6,000 persons relocated to safer places as water levels in dams and rivers rose amid incessant rainfall, the state disaster management officials said.

According to officials, seven people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Gujarat on Monday.

Four persons were killed in wall collapse incidents in Gandhinagar, Kheda and Vadodara districts, while one person died after a tree fell on him and two others drowned in Anand district.

The administrations of Panchmahal, Navsari, Valsad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Kheda, Gandhinagar, Botad and Aravali districts shifted hundreds of people to safer locations as a precautionary measure amid flooding in low-lying areas as water levels rose in rivers and dams.

In Panchmahal, the district administration shifted around 2,000 people, while 1,000 were relocated in Vadodara, 1,200 in Navsari, and 800 in Valsad, among other areas, officials said.

According to the data shared by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the state has received nearly 100% of its average annual rainfall so far, with Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat accounting for more than 100% of their average annual rainfall this season.

Tankara taluka in Morbi district received 347 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 6 am on Tuesday, the highest in the state, followed by Morva Hadaf in Panchmahal (346 mm), Nadiad in Kheda (327 mm), Borsad in Anand (318 mm), Vadodara taluka (316 mm) and Anand taluka (314 mm).

At least 24 out of 251 talukas received more than 200 mm rainfall, and 91 talukas received more than 100 mm showers in 24 hours, the SEOC said. Apart from this, Surendranagar, Kheda, and Devbhumi Dwarka were also battered by rains in the morning hours.

The state government said 96 reservoirs were flowing above danger levels, and a high alert was sounded for them. A warning was issued for 19 reservoirs flowing near their danger marks.

In southern Rajasthan, two people reportedly died and three were swept away even as the administration shut the schools in at least three districts, officials familiar with the matter said.

The maximum of 202mm rainfall was recorded in Banswara’s Bagidora, followed by 167mm in Banswara’s Sallopat, 165mm in Banswara’s Shergarh, 140mm in Dungarpur’s Dhambola, and 135mm in Dungarpur’s Veja Sr, IMD data said.

In Udaipur’s Keluposh village, a wall collapsed on Tuesday morning, killing one person.

In Ajmer, a 60-year-old retired army personnel died after slipping off an open pit on Monday late night.

Three minors in Rajsamand district were also swept away in a stream when they went to bathe, said police.

In Pratapgarh, a couple riding on a motorcycle were swept away in the Banas River after their bike skid, officials said, adding an SDRF team was searching for them.

According to IMD data, Rajasthan, which was reeling with about a 66% rain deficit till July 25, after a month monsoon entered the state, saw 52% surplus in only last two weeks.

While only 157mm of rainfall was recorded in Rajasthan till July 25, the figure reached 542mm on Tuesday morning against the state’s normal rainfall average of 353.88mm for this period.

The IMD has forecasted isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat and southern Rajasthan on Wednesday and Thursday, and heavy to very heavy rains across the state till Thursday.