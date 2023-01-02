Gujarat’s former chief secretary dies, PM leads tributes

New Delhi: Gujarat’s former chief secretary Manjula Subramaniam died at a hospital in Vadodara on Sunday due to health complications, an official statement said on Monday.

A 1972-batch IAS officer, Subramaniam served as the state’s first woman chief secretary. The seasoned bureaucrat also worked in the ministry of commerce and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Subramaniam and said: “Anguished by the demise of veteran bureaucrat Dr. Manjula Subramaniam Ji. She was widely respected for her understanding of policy related issues and action oriented approach. I recall my interactions with her when I was CM. Condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel expressed condolences over her death.

“Condolences on the passing away of the first woman Chief Secretary of Gujarat Dr. Manjula Subramaniamji. Her contribution in the development journey of the state is commendable. I pray that God rests her soul in peace and gives strength to his relatives to bear this sorrow,” he tweeted.