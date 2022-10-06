‘Gumshuda ki talash’: Sunny Deol 'missing' posters appear in Pathankot

"Missing" posters of BJP MP and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol have appeared in Punjab's Pathankot. The posters, ‘gumshuda ki talash (search for missing)’, have been pasted on the walls of several houses, railway stations and vehicles in the city against the MP from Gurdaspur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deol had won the 2019 General elections on a BJP ticket. Those pasting the posters said Deol never came to Gurdaspur after becoming an MP.

The angry locals said if Deol does not want to work, he should resign.

"After becoming the MP, he never visited Gurdaspur. He calls himself the son of Punjab, but he hasn't brought any industrial development, has not allocated MP funds or brought any central government scheme here," news agency ANI quoted a protesting local as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If he doesn't want to work, he should tender his resignation," he added.

Ever since Deol was elected as an MP from the constituency, Deol has been inviting criticism from rival political parties. The actor-turned-politician visited the Gurdaspur-Pathankot segment last time in September 2020 when he met senior officials to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues. He also met selected people from the general public.

The visit had come six months after his previous visit. However, he avoided reaching out to the public as the anger was growing among the farmers against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Deol also did not come to campaign for BJP candidates and allies in the recently-held Punjab assembly elections despite he being in high demand for the campaign due to his celebrity status. In the entire Majha region, BJP could secure only one seat— Pathankot. BJP state president Ashwani Sharma was elected MLA from this seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail