...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gunfights broke out in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, three people killed: Police

Three people were killed and a few others were injured after multiple gunfights broke out in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday, police said.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 06:23 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
Advertisement

Three people from the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities were killed and a few others were injured after gunfights broke out in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday, police said.

A gunfight reportedly broke out between Tangkhul Naga village volunteers and Kuki armed groups in the early hours of Friday . (Representative photo)

The first gunfight broke out in the early hours of Friday at Sinakeithei, a Tangkhul Naga village in Ukhrul, killing one person. Another gunfight began in retaliation at Mullam, a Kuki village, around 5.30 am, in which two armed Kuki individuals were killed.

“Since early morning, the state police have been unable to reach the spot, but three armed individuals died during the gunfight. A Border Security Force (BSF) troop has reached Mullam village and recovered the two bodies belonging to the Kuki community between Mullam and Shongphel villages, Ukhrul district,” a senior police officer from the Litan police station said.

The officer added that some villagers were injured during the gunfight, but police could not confirm the numbers.

The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), a Naga body, said in a statement that one of the deceased was identified as Horshokmi Jamang (29) from Kamjong district and belonged to the Tangkhul Naga community.

The Global Naga Forum, based out of Nagaland’s Kohima, alleged that Kuki militants under SoO are “witnessed loitering” with free movement in close proximity to Naga villages such as Sinakeithei, Thoyee, Sharakphung and TM Kasom. “Kuki villages including Moongkot Chepu, Shangkhai, Zalenbung, Songphel and Mollen are allegedly being used as operational bases by these armed groups,” said the forum, which on April 22 condemned the killing of two Tangkhul Naga civilians along NH-202 near TM Kasom in Ukhrul district on April 11.

The forum further alleged that the monthly stipend of 6,000 provided to each cadre under SoO is being misused by certain Kuki militant groups for the procurement of arms and ammunition. It also alleged that the state home commissioner has proposed the release of over 30 crore towards stipend expenditure for Kuki SoO cadres to the ministry.

Tension prevailed in Ukhrul district following a drunken brawl in the Litan area in February. Following the incident, tensions escalated, leading to several clashes between the two communities and resulting in over 50 houses belonging to both communities being set ablaze.

On April 11, armed miscreants suspected to be Kuki militants ambushed five Tangkhul Naga vehicles plying along NH 202 (Imphal–Ukhrul) road in the Litan area, killing two civilians, including one retired Indian Army personnel.

The Manipur government had said that the Litan ambush incident would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Additionally, the home minister of Manipur also told the media that no culprits involved in the incident had been arrested.

 
gunfight
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Gunfights broke out in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, three people killed: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.