Gunfights broke out in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, three people killed: Police

Three people from the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities were killed and a few others were injured after gunfights broke out in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday, police said.

A gunfight reportedly broke out between Tangkhul Naga village volunteers and Kuki armed groups in the early hours of Friday . (Representative photo)

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The first gunfight broke out in the early hours of Friday at Sinakeithei, a Tangkhul Naga village in Ukhrul, killing one person. Another gunfight began in retaliation at Mullam, a Kuki village, around 5.30 am, in which two armed Kuki individuals were killed.

“Since early morning, the state police have been unable to reach the spot, but three armed individuals died during the gunfight. A Border Security Force (BSF) troop has reached Mullam village and recovered the two bodies belonging to the Kuki community between Mullam and Shongphel villages, Ukhrul district,” a senior police officer from the Litan police station said.

The officer added that some villagers were injured during the gunfight, but police could not confirm the numbers.

The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), a Naga body, said in a statement that one of the deceased was identified as Horshokmi Jamang (29) from Kamjong district and belonged to the Tangkhul Naga community.

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{{^usCountry}} “Following movement and disruption along Sirarakhong and Sinakeithei by armed Kuki cadres of Suspension of Operation (SoO) and other Kuki militant groups, the Naga village guard posted near Sirarakhong went out for patrol when they were ambushed by the Kuki cadres,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Following movement and disruption along Sirarakhong and Sinakeithei by armed Kuki cadres of Suspension of Operation (SoO) and other Kuki militant groups, the Naga village guard posted near Sirarakhong went out for patrol when they were ambushed by the Kuki cadres,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Mullam village authority alleged in a statement that Tangkhul militants attacked the village around 5.30 am on Friday; two injured villagers were rescued later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mullam village authority alleged in a statement that Tangkhul militants attacked the village around 5.30 am on Friday; two injured villagers were rescued later. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement said that armed militants had attacked the same village twice on April 19 and 21, respectively. “This act of violence reflects a disturbing escalation. While previous incidents have contributed to rising tensions, the direct attack on a civilian village marks a grave and unacceptable development,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement said that armed militants had attacked the same village twice on April 19 and 21, respectively. “This act of violence reflects a disturbing escalation. While previous incidents have contributed to rising tensions, the direct attack on a civilian village marks a grave and unacceptable development,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A statement issued by the Bungpi-Ihang Defence Committee, a Kuki body of Kangpokpi district, said two Kuki volunteers — Letlal Sitlhou alias James Kuki of K Khonom village and Paominlun Haolao alias Hitlal Kuki of Haijang village — from Kangpokpi district were killed in the gunfight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A statement issued by the Bungpi-Ihang Defence Committee, a Kuki body of Kangpokpi district, said two Kuki volunteers — Letlal Sitlhou alias James Kuki of K Khonom village and Paominlun Haolao alias Hitlal Kuki of Haijang village — from Kangpokpi district were killed in the gunfight. {{/usCountry}}

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The Global Naga Forum, based out of Nagaland’s Kohima, alleged that Kuki militants under SoO are “witnessed loitering” with free movement in close proximity to Naga villages such as Sinakeithei, Thoyee, Sharakphung and TM Kasom. “Kuki villages including Moongkot Chepu, Shangkhai, Zalenbung, Songphel and Mollen are allegedly being used as operational bases by these armed groups,” said the forum, which on April 22 condemned the killing of two Tangkhul Naga civilians along NH-202 near TM Kasom in Ukhrul district on April 11.

The forum further alleged that the monthly stipend of ₹6,000 provided to each cadre under SoO is being misused by certain Kuki militant groups for the procurement of arms and ammunition. It also alleged that the state home commissioner has proposed the release of over ₹30 crore towards stipend expenditure for Kuki SoO cadres to the ministry.

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Tension prevailed in Ukhrul district following a drunken brawl in the Litan area in February. Following the incident, tensions escalated, leading to several clashes between the two communities and resulting in over 50 houses belonging to both communities being set ablaze.

On April 11, armed miscreants suspected to be Kuki militants ambushed five Tangkhul Naga vehicles plying along NH 202 (Imphal–Ukhrul) road in the Litan area, killing two civilians, including one retired Indian Army personnel.

The Manipur government had said that the Litan ambush incident would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Additionally, the home minister of Manipur also told the media that no culprits involved in the incident had been arrested.

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