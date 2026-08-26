Ram Rahim gets another furlough; Akal Takht slams move

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 59, who has been serving a 20-year prison term for raping two women disciples, walked out of Haryana’s high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak early on Tuesday after being granted a 21-day furlough, marking his 17th temporary release from prison since October 2020 and the third such release this year.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (PTI)

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The release prompted sharp reaction from the Akal Takht, with acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj questioning the alleged “double standards” adopted by the governments.

“Why is Ram Rahim being granted repeated paroles while Sikh prisoners are facing a different yardstick? By this standard, parole should be granted to Sikh prisoners too. Jagtar Singh Hawara should be granted parole to meet his elderly mother, while the issue of Balwant Singh Rajoana is also stuck. Devinderpal Singh Bhullar could have been released by now, but the then-Delhi government did not sign the file,” the jathedar said.

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{{^usCountry}} Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the move reflected a “double and discriminatory” approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the move reflected a “double and discriminatory” approach. {{/usCountry}}

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“Governments had repeatedly extended furlough and parole to the Dera head, while Sikh prisoners have remained incarcerated for decades and been denied even parole. Governments must understand that such double standards further deepen the sense of alienation among the Sikh community,” Dhami said.

Former jathedar and SAD (Punar Surjit) head Giani Harpreet Singh termed it an act that “rubs salt into the wounds” of the Sikh community.

“Despite leaders of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha offering to take responsibility for Hawara’s parole, he has not been released, while a convict in a rape case is repeatedly being released,” Giani Harpreet said in a statement.

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Leaders of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) also demanded the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences and sought parole for Hawara.

Cabinet minister Krishan Lal Panwar said the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the high court. “Decisions regarding parole are taken in accordance with court directions and the prescribed rules and procedures,” said Panwar.

A special CBI court had in 2017 convicted the controversial religious preacher for raping two women disciples.

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With the latest release, Ram Rahim will have spent 457 days outside prison on parole or furlough since his 2017 conviction. The furlough comes less than two months after he returned to Sunaria jail on June 26 following a 30-day parole granted in May. He was also granted 40 days of parole in January.