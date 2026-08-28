Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday said social reformers Sree Narayana Guru and Ayyankali championed humanity and social justice and described them as among the greatest revolutionaries the state has seen.

Guru, Ayyankali championed humanity, social justice: CM Satheesan

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In a Facebook post on the birth anniversaries of both the reformers, Satheesan said Guru's greatness lay not merely in conveying a message but in putting his ideals into practice during his own life. Man is above caste and religion, he said.

Guru was not a representative of any particular caste or religion, Satheesan said, adding that humanity and love for fellow human beings formed the foundation of the ideas of the saint-social reformer.

Satheesan said Ayyankali made a section of people who were historically forced to work only for their livelihood realise that education was the only path to social progress.

His uncompromising struggle against caste discrimination and for the rights of oppressed sections continued to inspire society, the chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Shree Narayana Guru and Ayyankali are, in every sense, the greatest revolutionaries Kerala has seen," Satheesan said, paying tribute to the two reformers on their birth anniversaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Shree Narayana Guru and Ayyankali are, in every sense, the greatest revolutionaries Kerala has seen," Satheesan said, paying tribute to the two reformers on their birth anniversaries. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said Sree Narayana Guru transformed Keralam's social life by declaring that humanity was the only caste of man.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said Guru raised the banner of social renaissance at a time when casteism, upper-caste dominance and social evils stood in the way of human freedom and self-respect.

Guru took a firm stand against caste-based inequalities and economic exploitation and became a guiding force for socially backward sections through his call to organise, become strong and to gain enlightenment through education, he said.

Every intervention by Guru questioned caste-based power structures, Vijayan said, adding that he fought against superstitions and social evils while envisioning a new society based on knowledge, hard work and self-respect.

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Guru's messages represented a declaration of humanity that transcended all divisive thoughts that separated people in the name of caste and religion, Vijayan said.

At a time when casteism and communalism were raising their heads in new forms and secularism and democratic values were facing challenges, Guru's vision had become more relevant, he said.

Even as walls of hatred and divisive politics stood in the way, Guru's vision and history of struggles provided the strength to break them and move forward, Vijayan said.

He said Guru's dream was of a society where people lived like brothers, transcending caste and religious divisions.

Vijayan hoped the birth anniversary would provide fresh energy to efforts to realise that vision.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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